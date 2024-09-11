Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building; Arbaaz Khan reaches her home

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Arora has died, as per news agency ANI. He reportedly died by suicide. More details are awaited. He is survived by Malaika, Amrita as well as their mother, Joyce Polycarp. Also read: Malaika Arora reveals ‘initially it was a little tricky’ to co-parent son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora with their parents Joyce and Anil Arora in an old picture.



ANI tweeted on Wednesday, “Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”

Malaika's father died on Wednesday morning

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

Arbaaz visits Malaika and family

Moreover, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted arriving at Malaika's family home in Mumbai amid these reports. Police personnel as well as media persons were spotted outside the apartment.

More about Malaika's family

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. She said last year in an interview, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

Amrita Arora is married to businessman Shakeel Ladak since 2009; they share two sons.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika was dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years, recently reports claimed the two have ended their relationship. Arhaan is Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, and was born in the year 2002.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).