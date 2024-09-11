Malaika Arora reaches father Anil Arora's home with Amrita Arora after his death; Arjun Kapoor, Khan family arrive too

Television personality and model Malaika Arora was seen for the first time after the death of her father, Anil Arora, on Wednesday. The police said that he died by suicide, by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence. (Also Read | When Malaika Arora spoke about her 'tumultuous' childhood, parents' separation: Tough times teach you important lessons) Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at her father Anil Arora's home.

Arbaaz, Arjun visit Malaika

Several celebrities, including Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Salim Khan, and other members of the Khan family were seen arriving at Anil's home. Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, and Nirvaan Khan were also seen at Anil's home.

Several members of the Khan family were seen at Anil's home.

Amrita arrive at her father's home

Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora, was also seen arriving at her father's home along with her husband, Shakeel Ladak. Malaika's son Arhaan Khan also arrived at his grandfather's house. As Malaika got out of her car, she was seen rushing inside. Arjun was seen folding his hands at the members of the Khan family. Several Mumbai Police officials are also present at the spot.

About Anil

News agency ANI reported that according to police, the reason for the suicide is not clear yet, and no suicide note has been recovered so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Malaika was not at home when her father died. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune and rushed back to Mumbai soon after learning about the incident. The case is being investigated, the police said.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted Anil to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. A source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918