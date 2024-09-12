Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan offer support to her grieving mother Joyce at Anil Mehta's last rites

On Thursday, a day after Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died, the reality TV personality and former VJ was spotted outside his Mumbai home as she and her family left for his last rites. Dressed in a white suit paired with black sunglasses, Malaika was seen with her mother Joyce Polycarp and son Arhaan Khan. A host of celebs such as Arjun Kapoor were also spotted as they arrived to pay their last respects to Anil Mehta on Thursday. Also read | Malaika's father made final phone call to daughters before death, said he was 'sick and tired': Report Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan with Joyce Polycarp on Thursday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora seen with her mother

Arhaan kept his arm around grandmother Joyce, who cried, as she walked with him and Malaika towards their waiting car. As media persons surrounded them, Malaika helped her mother get inside the car. The rest of their family and friends were seen walking behind them. Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura Khan and others were also seen on Thursday at Anil Mehta's last rites.

Celebs offer condolences

As Malaika and her family mourn the loss of Anil Mehta, many celebs were seen at her parents' home in Mumbai on Wednesday as they paid their condolences. Everyone from Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and actor Arjun Kapoor were spotted. Arbaaz's family, as well as celebs such as Ananya Panday, Kim Sharma and others, also dropped in to offer their support to the grieving family.

Malaika took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a statement on Anil Mehta's death. He was 62 and died of an apparent suicide, as per Mumbai Police.

In her note, Malaika wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect…”

What police said

On Wednesday, DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, addressed the media outside Malaika's parents' home in Bandra. He said, "Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."