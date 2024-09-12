Malaika Arora's father made final phone call to daughters moments before death, said he was 'sick and tired': Report

According to sources quoted by the portal, Anil told Malaika and Amrita, "I'm sick and tired." India Today sources said that he ‘contacted both of his daughters shortly before his fall’, and that Malaika was en route to an event in Pune when she received the call. Hindustantimes.com could not independently verify the veracity of these claims.

What Malaika Arora said after father's death

The reality TV personality and former VJ took to Instagram on Wednesday night, asking for privacy from fans and media during this difficult time. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend," her statement read.

"Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added.

Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for being 'insensitive'

Earlier in the day, actor Varun Dhawan slammed paparazzi for pointing cameras at Malaika and her grieving family and friends, calling their actions ‘insensitive’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras on the face of people who are grieving please (folded hands emoji) think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand this is work but sometimes another human might not be okay with this (folded hands emoji)… humanity.”

Kareena Kapoor visited Malaika Arora's father's residence in Mumbai's Bandra after his death on Wednesday. The actor was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, as they offered their condolences.

Several celebs, including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday with actor-daughter Ananya Panday, among others, were also seen arriving at Malaika and Amrita's parents' home. Arbaaz's family, including his parents Salma and Salim Khan, were also spotted.