Arjun Kapoor escorts ex-gf Malaika Arora to car after she exits her dad's house; Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor seen too

Many celebrities visited television personality and model Malaika Arora after her father, Anil Mehta, died on Wednesday. Her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and friends-actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also seen arriving at Malaika's father's home during the day to offer their heartfelt condolences. All of them were spotted leaving the place late at night. (Also Read | Malaika Arora issues first statement after her father's death) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted outside her father, Anil Mehta's house.

Arjun helps Malaika to her car

In a clip, Arjun Kapoor was seen exiting the gate with Malaika behind him. He then escorted her to her car. Malaika was seen leaving her father's house with her son Arhaan Khan. Her sister Amrita Arora also left with her husband, Shakeel Ladak. Arjun also helped Kareena and Karisma Kapoor to their car.

Malaika shared a statement about her dad's death

On Wednesday evening, Malaika shared an official statement on Instagram on behalf of her family after the death of Anil. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," read the statement.

Many celebs visited Malaika

Several other celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan, Chunky Panday, and his daughter Ananya Panday also visited Malaika. The Khan family, including her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also visited Malaika on Wednesday. Sohail Khan, along with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were seen entering her father's residence as photographers gathered around.

Police on death case

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police had said that the death of Malaika's father, "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.

Malaika was not at home when her father died. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune and rushed back to Mumbai soon after learning about the incident.