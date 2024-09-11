Varun Dhawan slams ‘insensitive’ paparazzi for pointing cameras at ‘grieving’ Malaika Arora outside her dad's home

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to express his disappointment over the conduct of photographers after Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora's death. The actor said it was insensitive to point cameras at a grieving family and relatives despite ‘professional demands’. Redditors have reacted to his post and called out the paparazzi over lack of sensitivity. (Also read: Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building; Arbaaz Khan reaches her home) Varun Dhawan wants paparazzi to be more sensitive towards grieving celebrities.

Varun Dhawan's appeal to paparazzi

Varun's post read, “It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras on the face of people who are grieving please (folded hands emoji) think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand this is work but sometimes another human might not be okay with this (folded hands emoji)… humanity.”

Varun Dhawan reacted to the photographers pointing cameras after Malaika Arora's father's death.

Internet reacts to Varun's post on paparazzi culture

A person commented on a post about Varun's remark shared on Reddit, “So true… This paparazzi should have some serious law against them, same thing they did with Siddharth Shukla.”

Another wrote, “Given how PR driven pap culture has become, I already hate it. But to pap someone at a time of death in the family is just scavenger behaviour. Also reminds me of the time Rakhi Sawant posted the video of Ranbir doing Rishi Kapoor's last rites. Like, they're not model human beings but respect the privacy of celebrities boss.”

A Redditor also commented, “I want to say so many things but I will just shut up and hope the paparazzi get a life. Not everything is about exposure, money, reach! It’s irritating and sad considering what happened. Why don’t people understand the concept of privacy, space, respect the dead!”

When a Redditor pointed out, “Most of these celebs pay paps, they should be held accountable first,” another countered and stated, “There's a line between business and ethics. Paying paps is part of the business but paps intruding during a tragedy is breaching ethics.”

Malaika and Amrita Arora's father Anil Arora died on Wednesday. He is survived by Malaika, Amrita as well as their mother, Joyce Polycarp.