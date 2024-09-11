Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday visit Malaika Arora after her father's death

Kareena, Saif arrive at Malaika's father home

Kareena was seen arriving in her car, and rushing towards the entrance. The entire area was guarded by police officers as the investigation is still going on. Kareena was seen in a white top, printed shirt and blue jeans. Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan also arrived at Malaika's home.

Ananya Panday also arrived to pay her last respects along with her father Chunky Panday. The two of them got down from their car and rushed inside the premises.

Malaika and Amrita were earlier spotted, as they made their way inside. Some of the other celebrities who arrived were Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Salim Khan, Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, and Nirvaan Khan.

Earlier, a source told PTI, “It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such.”

Malaika was only 11 when her parents – mother Joyce Polycarp and late father Anil Arora – separated. At that time, Malaika's younger sister-actor Amrita Arora was six years old. The sisters moved with their mother, Joyce, from Thane to Chembur.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918