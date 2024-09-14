Malaika Arora attends prayer meet of her father Anil Mehta; Arbaaz Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora seen too

Several celebrities, including Arbaaz Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, attended the prayer meet of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, on Friday evening. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Malaika Arora was seen leaving her father's home after the prayer meet. (Also Read | Vijay Varma asks media to leave Malaika Arora's ‘grieving family alone’: Thoda toh grace rakho) Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted outside Anil Mehta's house.

Malaika leaves her late father's home after prayer meet

In the clip, Malaika, dressed in an off-white outfit, walked out of the apartment. She was accompanied by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis and actor Aditi Govitrikar. Malaika kept her face mask on as she quickly got inside her car.

Amrita was seen too

In another clip, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her family members were seen leaving her late father's house. She wore a white shirt and black denims as she exited the gate with her husband, Shakeel Ladak, and son.

About Malaika's dad

Malaika's father died on Wednesday. Her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, was the first to arrive at Malaika's parents' house. Other members of Arbaaz's family, including parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brothers Sohail Khan and Salman Khan, were also seen visiting the residence to offer condolences.

Malaika's father was laid to rest at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai, where members of the film industry also gathered to pay their respects. Malaika reached the crematorium centre along with her son Arhaan Khan. Her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan among others reached the crematorium centre to pay their last respects to Malaika's father. Arbaaz Khan also arrived at the crematorium centre with his wife Sshura Khan.

Malaika about her father

Hours after the death of Anil Mehta, Malaika issued a statement, urging fans to respect the family's privacy. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," her statement read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added.