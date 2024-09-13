Vijay Varma asks media to leave Malaika Arora's ‘grieving family alone’: Thoda toh grace rakho

Actor Vijay Varma has shared a tweet asking the media to 'leave the grieving family alone' following the death of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Vijay also asked the media persons to 'have grace'. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan slams ‘insensitive’ paparazzi for pointing cameras at ‘grieving’ Malaika Arora outside her dad's home) Vijay Varma shared a tweet after death of Malaika Arora's father.

Vijay's message for paparazzi

Vijay wrote, "Please leave the grieving family alone.. it’s not easy anyway for them. Thoda toh grace rakho media walon (Have some grace media people) (folding hands emoji)."

Varun had also criticised paparazzi

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan slammed the paparazzi for pointing cameras at grieving people after Malaika's father's death. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Varun expressed his displeasure as he wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please."

"Please consider what you are doing and how it affects those in mourning. I understand it's your job, but remember that people might not be comfortable with this," he had added. Varun also included the hashtag 'humanity' in his post.

Malaika's friends paid last respects to her father

On Thursday, the final rites of Malaika Arora's father took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai, where members of the film industry also gathered to pay their respects. Malaika reached the crematorium centre along with her son Arhaan Khan. Several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, along with others were also seen. Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also arrived at the crematorium centre with his wife Sshura Khan.

What Mumbai Police has said

The Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother. According to the police, Anil Mehta had called both of his daughters before turning off his phone. In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, "I am sick and tired." The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had already switched off his phone.