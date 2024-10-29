Arjun Kapoor finally breaks silence on his relationship status with Malaika Arora. Here's what he said

Actor Arjun Kapoor has finally broken his silence on his relationship status with television personality Malaika Arora. On Monday, he attended the Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. He was accompanied by the team of his upcoming film Singham Again. (Also Read | Malaika Arora rushes past Arjun Kapoor at Delhi event amid breakup rumours, he tries to shield her in crowd. Watch) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019

Arjun confirms breakup with Malaika

In a video which emerged from the event, Arjun was speaking to the crowd. They screamed Malaika Arora's name repeatedly. Smiling, Arjun said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)." Addressing a person behind him, Arjun continued, "Inhone 'tall aur handsome' bola, aesa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle (He said, 'Tall and handsome', I felt he is talking about marriage. So I said relax)."

Earlier this year, a source told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

About Malaika and Arjun

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. After the death of Malaika's father Anil Mehta last month, Arjun had visited her.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

Arjun's upcoming film

Arjun will be seen as an antagonist in Singham Again, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, among others. Singham released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The third part will be released this Diwali.