Malaika Arora rushes past Arjun Kapoor at Delhi event amid breakup rumours, he tries to shield her in crowd. Watch

Amidst breakup rumours, actor Arjun Kapoor and television personality Malaika Arora attended designer Kunal Rawal's show at the India Couture Week in Delhi on Friday. Several videos and pictures of the duo at the event emerged on social media platforms. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018.

Arjun and Malaika take separate seats at event

In a video, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika were seen seated in the front row. However, they didn't sit beside each other. In another clip, Arjun was seen surrounded by fans who wanted to click selfies with him. Malaika, who had to pass through, stopped for a brief moment as fans blocked her way.

Malaika rushes past Arjun

Arjun was seen making way for her though Malaika quickly walked past him and then out of the room. For the event, Malaika looked gorgeous in a white blazer co-ord set. Arjun was seen in a black sequin sherwani and dhoti pants.

Malaika, Rahul Khanna turn showstoppers

At India Couture Week 2024, Malaika and actor Rahul Khanna turned showstoppers for designer Siddartha Tytler. Rahul Khanna complemented her with a black-embroidered outfit. He wore a bandhgala sherwani with golden floral motifs at the bottom of it and completed his look with black shoes that went perfectly with his attire.

Malaika looked stunning in a black embroidered glittering lehenga and paired it with a beautiful blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with bangles, earrings, and rings.

About Malaika and Arjun's relationship

In May this year, several reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika had parted ways. However, the two, to date, have not publicly addressed their break-up rumours. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.