Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor have split: ‘Relationship ran its course’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always been in the news for their romantic getaways and dinner dates. The duo has set major couple goals by being vocal about their relationship despite being public figures. However, recently a Pinkvilla report has claimed that Malaika-Arjun have mutually parted ways. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan reacts to ex-wife Malaika Arora calling him 'indecisive') Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have decided to mutually breakup according to a report.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor breakup in dignified way

The report attributed the news to a source and said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

It further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

About Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora relationship

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun were rumoured to be dating since a long time. The couple made their relationship official in 2018 on Malaika's 45th birthday. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple have a son named Arhaan who lives with Malaika. He recently interviews his parents individually in his first podcast titled - Dumb Biryani.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

Arjun will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles.

Malaika had a cameo in the Netflix - coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.