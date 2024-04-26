Arbaaz Khan reacts to ex-wife Malaika Arora calling him 'indecisive': She’s entitled to have that opinion

'It’s nothing to take seriously'

Arbaaz Khan said, “See, that’s between a mother and her son, that is the opinion that she had. I guess she’s entitled to have that opinion. Yes, she may have thought that I’m indecisive on certain aspects. But I also read from the interview she mentioned that there was a lot of clarity in my thought, and I am very clear. So I just take it, that is fine. It’s nothing to take seriously or whatever. It’s an interesting chat show that’s between the mother and son. I mean, she’s got the right to say whatever. I thought it was okay. I don’t want to dispute anything. That’s her opinion."

What did Malaika say about Arbaaz?

Malaika opened up about how Arhaan was like Arbaaz. Arhaan asked her which of his traits were similar to his father, and the ones she liked and disliked. Malaika responded, “Your mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and a just person in a sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up.”

Arhaan, Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, was born in November 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for about two decades before they parted ways, and officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for many years.