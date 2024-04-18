Malaika Arora responds as son Arhaan Khan asks about her ‘exact wedding date’, what she dislikes about ex Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora opened up about how her son Arhaan Khan was similar to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She also reacted to being asked about her marriage plans.
Malaika Arora joined son Arhaan Khan on episode 2 of his new vodcast, Dumb Biryani. Malaika, who shares Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, was asked a series of questions about her friends, Arbaaz and more. Arhaan also asked his mom when she was getting married again. Also read: Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan when did he 'lose his virginity'
‘I don’t have an answer’
Arhaan Khan asked Malaika, “I think the nation wants to know this... when are you getting married, mother? I want an exact date, a venue, a destination, to whom.” To this, Malaika said, “I’m better off eating a mirchi. I can’t answer that. I don’t have an answer to it, so I can't answer. I think I’m living my best life now.”
Arhaan, Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, was born in November 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for almost two decades before they parted ways, and officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for many years now.
‘Arbaaz is a very fair and a just person’
On his vodcast, Arhaan also asked Malaika about which of his traits are similar to his father, and the ones she likes and dislikes. Malaika responded with, “Your mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and a just person in a sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up.”
Arbaaz and brother Sohail Khan were seen on the opening episode of Arhaan's vodcast Dumb Biryani, earlier in April.
