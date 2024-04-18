Malaika Arora responds as son Arhaan Khan asks about her ‘exact wedding date’, what she dislikes about ex Arbaaz Khan

‘I don’t have an answer’

Arhaan Khan asked Malaika, “I think the nation wants to know this... when are you getting married, mother? I want an exact date, a venue, a destination, to whom.” To this, Malaika said, “I’m better off eating a mirchi. I can’t answer that. I don’t have an answer to it, so I can't answer. I think I’m living my best life now.”

Arhaan, Arbaaz and Malaika’s only son, was born in November 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for almost two decades before they parted ways, and officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. Malaika has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for many years now.

‘Arbaaz is a very fair and a just person’

On his vodcast, Arhaan also asked Malaika about which of his traits are similar to his father, and the ones she likes and dislikes. Malaika responded with, “Your mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and a just person in a sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up.”

Arbaaz and brother Sohail Khan were seen on the opening episode of Arhaan's vodcast Dumb Biryani, earlier in April.