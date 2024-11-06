Menu Explore
Singham Again box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film is unstoppable, mints over 160 crore

BySantanu Das
Nov 06, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Singham Again box office collection day 6: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's latest collaboration has been a big box office draw ever since it released on Diwali.

Singham Again box office collection day 6: Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh had a huge opening weekend. The film continues to maintain a lead over the other Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as the latest report on Sacnilk.com indicates. Singham Again has now collected 164 crore within the span of six days of its release. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan film stays steady, inches closer to 150 crore mark)

Ajay Devgn plays Bajirao Singham in Singham Again. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)
Ajay Devgn plays Bajirao Singham in Singham Again. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Singham Again box office update

The report states that Singham Again minted 10.25 crore on its sixth day. The action drama registered a strong show, even with stiff competition from the other big Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is yet to cross 150 crore after six day of release. Singham Again had an overall 16.78 percent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday in theatres, the report added.

On its opening day, Singham Again collected 43.5 crore, and on its second day, the collections were 42.5 crore. Day 3 saw a slight dip in collections with 35.75 crore. Day 4 collections saw the biggest dip with 18 crore, followed by the fifth day collections at 14 crore.

More details

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The intermission comes, rather quickly. It can only go downhill from here, right? The second half begins, and it’s a completely different film. The one liners, the in-jokes, and just seeing a smattering of stars- Deepika, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer, Akshay Kumar and Ajay in one frame is worth the price of admission. Yes, movie universes are here to stay.”

