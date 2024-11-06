Singham Again box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film is unstoppable, mints over 160 crore

Singham Again box office update

The report states that Singham Again minted ₹10.25 crore on its sixth day. The action drama registered a strong show, even with stiff competition from the other big Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is yet to cross ₹150 crore after six day of release. Singham Again had an overall 16.78 percent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday in theatres, the report added.

On its opening day, Singham Again collected ₹ 43.5 crore, and on its second day, the collections were ₹ 42.5 crore. Day 3 saw a slight dip in collections with ₹ 35.75 crore. Day 4 collections saw the biggest dip with ₹18 crore, followed by the fifth day collections at ₹14 crore.

More details

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's larger Cop Universe, which also includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The intermission comes, rather quickly. It can only go downhill from here, right? The second half begins, and it’s a completely different film. The one liners, the in-jokes, and just seeing a smattering of stars- Deepika, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer, Akshay Kumar and Ajay in one frame is worth the price of admission. Yes, movie universes are here to stay.”