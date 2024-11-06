Menu Explore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan film stays steady, inches closer to 150 crore mark

BySantanu Das
Nov 06, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 6: The horror-comedy film has been performing well at the box office in India. It is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 6: Rooh Baba vs Manjulika has charmed the box office this Diwali. The Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri-starrer opened to positive reviews and has been doing well at the box office. The latest report on Sacnilk.com states that the film has collected 148.5 crore. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date: 'I don’t have to send my live location to anyone')

Kolkata: Actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotion of their film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI10_28_2024_000273A)(PTI)
Kolkata: Actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotion of their film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI10_28_2024_000273A)(PTI)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office update

The report states that the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has made 10.50 crore as per early estimates. This points out that Wednesday's collections were the lowest single day collections for the film so far. On its opening day, the film has a bumper collection of 35.5 crore, which saw a rise on Saturday, with 37 crore. Day 3, which was a Sunday, saw a slight dip in collections, with 33.5 crore.

There was another dip on Monday, when the film earned 18 crore, and then on Tuesday, with 14 crore. It will be interesting to see how the film holds up in the next few days as it heads towards its second week at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an overall 22.44 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, states the report.

More details

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part, reprised her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The third part, like the sequel, is directed by Anees Bazmee.

