Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan film stays steady, inches closer to 150 crore mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office update

The report states that the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has made ₹ 10.50 crore as per early estimates. This points out that Wednesday's collections were the lowest single day collections for the film so far. On its opening day, the film has a bumper collection of ₹ 35.5 crore, which saw a rise on Saturday, with ₹ 37 crore. Day 3, which was a Sunday, saw a slight dip in collections, with ₹ 33.5 crore.

There was another dip on Monday, when the film earned ₹ 18 crore, and then on Tuesday, with ₹ 14 crore. It will be interesting to see how the film holds up in the next few days as it heads towards its second week at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an overall 22.44 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, states the report.

More details

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part, reprised her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The third part, like the sequel, is directed by Anees Bazmee.