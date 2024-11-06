Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik says, ‘one-liner is the heartbeat of every story’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik is basking high with the grand opening of his horror-comedy featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Aakash speaks about Bhool Bhulaiyaa Universe, the supernatural genre, Anees Bazmee and more. Excerpts from the interview. (Also read: Stree 2, Munjya writer Niren Bhatt says not genre but storytelling works: See box office record of other horror comedies) Aakash Kaushik speaks to HT about Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe, supernatural themes and more.

Aakash Kaushik on originality in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Aakash, who had also contributed to the screenplay of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, when asked about retaining the originality in storytelling in the sequel, states, “The entire magic lies in the one-liner that you crack, which is the film's basic plot. When I was asked to write the third instalment, I spent the maximum time cracking the plot and one-liner because that is the basic seed from which the entire story grows. If you get that right, everything falls in place because you have a direction to go. So, the main effort was to get that one-liner, which I brainstormed, and then I finally cracked something.”

He further says, “I had worked on a couple of ideas, and this is one idea I believed in. I shared it with Anees Bazmee Sir and Bhushan (Kumar) Sir and eventually the cast, who all loved it. If your base is strong, then the building will also turn out to be strong. Since it is a franchise, you have to keep the essence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in it. I was vary of that. That is how I went about writing the third part.”

Aakash Kuashik on Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has always had Manjuliaka as the antagonist, but this time, there are two Manjulikas. When questioned about the challenges as a writer in crafting an engaging story in a supernatural universe which does not appear repetitive while maintaining its progression, Aakash says, “After part 2, it was obvious that part 3 had to be bigger regarding the story, scale, and cast. So, since day 1, we have been keeping that in mind. After that, there is a very thin line between keeping the essence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and coming up with something new. So we kept Manjulika, but this time there are two of them. So, you have to balance what people enjoy and what you will do differently. Ami Je Tomar has been in all the parts, but we introduced a dance-off this time. How to recreate the same thing with much grandeur by making it a part of the story was the main thing in my mind. We constantly kept this in mind throughout the writing process and even while making the film.”

Aakash Kaushik on new trends in horror-comedy

Hindi cinema witnessed a different take on the supernatural genre in 2024 with films like Munjya and Stree 2. When asked if it is important for storytellers to upgrade themselves regarding the changing trends in any genre, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer points out, “This genre has indeed been the flavour of the year. You will not find the amount of folklore and stories you see in India anywhere else. So, somewhere, we Indians have always been quite intrigued and interested in such stories. It was high time until it started with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, then Stree 2 and the entire Maddock Horror Universe, that people are finally telling such stories on the big screen. The Indian audiences were interested in such stories from the very beginning. But we have not done much about it for a very long time. We still have many more stories to tell now that it's happening. There are many interesting creatures in Indian mythology and folklore and I am very happy that now it is happening.”

When questioned if he feels any kind of pressure as a creative person regarding the changing trends, Aakash says, “As far as the pressure is concerned, if you are confident about your product, then the fear takes a backseat. We only take it in a positive sense to make it bigger. Taking the pressure on the negative side would only hamper the product. So, I was quite conscious of the fact that the pressure should not bow me down.”

Aakash Kaushik praises Bhool Bhuliayaa cast

When asked about the unique aspect of the artistic talent of the cast of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 and 3 that contributed towards the execution of his vision, Aakash states, “They are all brilliant performers. It all started from the casting process only because when you are writing, you are visualising. So, when I was writing, I had visualised Vidya (Balan) Ma'am. Kartik, we knew, will be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But Madhuri (Dixit) Ma'am, all these people we had in mind while writing the story.”

He further says, “They are actors of such excellent calibre that you know they will do justice to the part. It is very heartening to see, when you write something on paper, it gets translated into such great performers doing justice to what you have written. So, these actors have already proven their metal time and again. So, it was never a doubt. Once the vision was clear to all of them, we were all on the same page. After that, it is their acting talent that shines in the film.”

On Triptii Dimri's addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe

Triptii Dimri attained immense stardom after the success of Animal. When quizzed if he felt any kind of baggage with regard to her character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the writer points out, “There was no baggage from anything they were doing earlier. The most important thing is that they suited the part. We have seen Triptii's work in Laila Majnu, Bulbul, Animal and all other films that she has done. She is a very capable actor. So she suited the part and she liked the script. After that it was all about collaborating and putting our effort together to make sure that the thing worked.”

Aakash Kaushik on Anees Bazmee's vision

When asked about his working experience with Anees Bazmee in two instalments of the Bhool Bhuliayaa franchise, Aakash says, “I just love him. He is a delight to work with. I have learnt so much from him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also his energy and vision is unparallel. It is a delight to work with Anees Bhai and most importantly he gives a lot of importance to the writer and his vision. Since, he started out as a writer himself, so he understands it. When writer put anything on paper, he gives a lot of importance to their perspective. He is a gem of a person, great director and great human being.”

Aakash Kaushik on opportunities for young screenwriters

When asked about the scope for aspiring screenwriters in Bollywood in the present times, the writer points out, “I think this is the best time to be a writer in the entertainment industry right now. There are so many platforms, and so much work is happening in the OTT space. When I came, there were only theatricals; there was no OTT. Today, people are finally understanding the importance of content. I feel people don't read much now. As a writer, it is very important to read. Also, try to tell new stories. There are a lot of stories to be told. And right now, if you have the focus and are a regular reader, there will be no dearth of work. There are exceptional opportunities that people can make their careers very successful as writers. That would be my advice to aspiring writers.”