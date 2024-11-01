Stree 2, Munjya writer Niren Bhatt says not genre but storytelling works: See box office record of other horror comedies

Niren Bhatt had a unique transition in his career from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to Maddock Supernatural Universe. The writer, who has written scripts of Munjya and Stree 2, is also associated with Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Niren Bhatt speaks about depicting folklore in cinema, engagement quotient in storytelling, supernatural universe and more in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. (Also read: Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar says his villain represents patriarchy: ‘He believes men don’t need consent') Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt speaks to HT about Indian folklore, supernatural universe and more.

Niren Bhatt weighs in on supernatural universe

When asked if he had any concerns while starting to work on the horror-comedy genre with Bhediya, since few films have explored the supernatural element in India, Niren states , “It is not the genre that works; it is the storytelling that works. If you make a bad film in the horror-comedy genre, will it succeed? There have been other films in the horror-comedy genre in the last four years. You can see the box office records of all those films. In any genre, if the film has to be successful, everything must come together. It has to be written, directed and acted out well regardless of the genre. Be it a biopic, social-comedy or an action-adventure film. I don't like the term horror-comedy because what we are trying to do is different. I would like to call it a supernatural adventure thriller. So, it has supernatural elements and comedy. So, that is how look at it. So, if any genre has good direction and performances, it will work.”

He further says, “I can understand the obsession with horror-comedy because if something has worked, it is assumed that it is because of a formula, so others also start making it. Then, the result would be terrible. This is the same trend we have seen in action films and biopics. This industry basically depends on originality in all departments, be it writing, directing, acting or cinematography. The success of a film depends on creativity. It cannot be attributed to the ABC genre. Equations don't work in art.”

Niren Bhatt on social message in films

When questioned about raising the subtle issues of patriarchy and bias against women in Munjya and Stree 2, the writer points out, “If these things come organically into the plot and story, then we keep them subtly in layers. We don't try to preach it. Cinema is not meant to give lectures or knowledge to the audiences. People come to the theatres by spending on tickets; our job as artists is to provide them with their money's worth. So, you are trying to engage them in whichever way possible. If we make a horror film, we scare the audience; if there is a comedy, we make them laugh. So, we try to engage them accordingly. This is not a medium through which you give messages. At the forefront, an entertainer is always trying to engage the audience.”

Niren Bhatt on Indian folk tales in cinema

When quizzed if, in the present scenario, there has been a rise in the audience's interest towards Indian folklore in cinema, Niren states, “The curiosity regarding folklore and culture was much more significant in earlier times. You can see any film in any language. The Korean film Parasite got Oscar because it was rooted in its culture. In such films, you will learn about the people, their beliefs and the social class differences. In our movies, we also try to properly study the culture on which the story is based. It should be depicted in a way people find authentic and learn about that culture's beauty.”

He further says, “The more local something, the more global it is. If you can justify the story, it will also be appreciated globally. Time and again, the best films in the world of cinema have been rooted in culture. For example, the Italian-American families and their mafia culture have been deeply analysed in The Godfather. When Al Pacino's character goes to Sicily, that place's food, music, and lifestyle are beautifully explored.”

Niren Bhatt on music in Maddock Supernatural Universe

Apart from being a writer, Niren has also been a lyricist in many Gujarati and Hindi films. When asked if clarity in the story helps in creating meaningful songs and music which resonate to the story, he says, “If the story is straightforward, good music is always created. A huge credit goes to Dinesh Vijan and Sachin Jigar for the exceptional music of our films. Dinesh Vijan himself has a very keen interest in music. So, they create the music along with Amitabh Bhattacharya. They are in tune with the whole thing. I have written the recap song in Stree 2, sung by Rudra Bhaiya.”

Niren Bhatt on Thama-Bhediya crossover prospects

While quizzed about expanding Maddock Supernatural Universe and fan theories on Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama's crossover with Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Niren points out, “We are making every effort to engage the audiences. There are many theories in world cinema and folk legends of vampires and werewolves that they are arch-enemies. Folk tales have always been an integral part of our cinema. We haven't yet created that story, but we'll try to do justice to it whenever we make it. We always try to bring something new in our stories. But our main focus is to make a good and engaging story.”