Bhushan Kumar breaks silence on Divya Khosla divorce rumours after she drops his surname on Instagram

Divya Khosla (now Divya Khossla) and Bhushan Kumar’s divorce rumours have been doing the rounds, ever since she removed 'Kumar' from her Instagram name and unfollowed his company T-Series. Now, in an interview to Zoom, a T-Series spokesperson has clarified that the couple, married for around 19 years, is not heading for divorce. Also read: Bhushan Kumar’s wife lashes out at ‘thankless’ Sonu Nigam Bhushan Kumar and Divya married in 2005.

Why Divya ‘dropped her married surname’

Bhushan Kumar's team dismissed the divorce rumours and said there is 'no truth' to them. The spokesperson said that the name change on Instagram is due to astrological reasons, adding Divya also added an extra 's' to her maiden surname, Khosla. A T-Series spokesperson said, "Divya Khossla's choice to drop her married surname, driven by astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected. The addition of an 's' to her maiden surname, symbolising her astrological belief, is for the same thought.”

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla's relationship

Son of Gulshan Kumar, and the chairman and managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar reportedly first met Divya around 2004 on the sets of her debut film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film featured Akshay Kumar.

Divya and Bhushan tied the knot in 2005 in Jammu. In 2011, Divya and Bhushan became parents to son Ruhaan. The actor often shares photos with her son and husband on social media.

Divya Khosla's career

Divya was last seen in Yaariyan 2 alongside Meezan Jafri and Pearl V Puri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film was released on October 20, 2023. It was a stand-alone sequel to Divya's 2014 directorial debut film, Yaariyan, and a remake of the 2014 Malayalam film Bangalore Days originally written and directed by Anjali Menon.

