Yaariyan 2 box office collection day 1: Divya Khosla, Meezaan Jafri's film opens at 60 lakh

Yaariyan 2 box office collection day 1: The romantic comedy starring Divya Khosla, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri received a poor response on its opening day. The film collected around ₹60 lakhs on Friday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The report states that the film recorded an occupancy of ₹5.65 percent on its first day. Also read: Divya Khosla Kumar on returning to acting with Yaariyan 2: Directing a film is tougher than acting Yaariyan 2 is the story of few cousins.

Yaariyan 2 released alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action film Ganapath on Friday. It has performed slightly better than Divya's film.

Yaariyan 2 premise

The film revolves around the closeness between cousins and how it gets affected when one of them decides to get married. Divya plays Ladli, whose marriage causes changes and challenges in her relationship with her cousins. The film also stars Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier

The film has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari. It is made under the banner of T-Series Films. Divya had herself helmed the first installment in 2014 which starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It was successful at the box office.

Divya and Meezaan talk about Yaariyan 2

Sharing the theme of Yaariyan 2, Divya had said, as per ANI, “The movie is very entertaining. The film has every emotion. There is drama, comedy, romance. The film revolves around the friendship of three cousins. For the first time, the friendship of cousins is being shown on the big screen...We request people to come and watch our film in theatres on 20th October.”

Meezaan and Divya had been spotted together during the extensive celebrations of the film. Talking about his bond with Divya, Meezaan had told ANI, “Divya ji was my neighbour for 15 years and I have shifted now. I didn't get the chance to work with her earlier. Finally, we worked on this film. Through this film, I got a chance to know her as an actor. I think we have become close friends today. Even Pearl I met in this film only. Before that I actually didn’t know him. We have now become close friends."

