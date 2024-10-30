Triptii Dimri wasn't first choice for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reveals director Anees Bazmee

Triptii Dimri will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers released the romantic number Jana Samjho Na, which gave a glimpse of their fresh chemistry. However, Triptii was not the first choice for the horror-comedy film, revealed director Anees Bazmee in an interview with News18. (Also read: Triptii Dimri says she cried after receiving 'nasty comments' for Animal: 'Why was I getting so much negativity') Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

What Anees said

During the chat, Anees said, “It’s not like we always had Triptii in our minds for (the movie). We had to consider a lot of factors. And then, one day, she came to my mind and we thought, why not? She did a fantastic job in Animal. But I don’t think she was an overnight sensation. The success and growth she’s seeing stemmed from years of hard work. She’s been around for the past seven-eight years and she has done some really good work, be it in Bulbbul or Qala.”

‘She’s going to shock everyone with her role’

Anees said he wanted a fresh pair in the film, and Triptii fit the bill. He went on to add, “We had thought of a few other names for her character and they wouldn’t have been bad choices but humara yeh choice bhi bada hi achcha raha (this choice was really very good). But let me tell you that she has a very good role too. She hasn’t been cast just to feature in a couple of songs. She’s going to shock everyone with her role and performance. They’re sure to say, ‘Achcha, iss tarah hai unka role? Humne toh kabhi socha hi nahi tha.’ (Oh, she has a role like this? We had not thought like this)."

Triptii was last seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk; and Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks her third release of the year. The highly-anticipated film releases in theatres in November 1.