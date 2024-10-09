Triptii Dimri says she cried after receiving 'nasty comments' for Animal: 'Why was I getting so much negativity'

Triptii Dimri recently discussed the criticism she received following the release of the film Animal and how she dealt with it. In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel, the actor revealed that she cried for days as she struggled to process the 'nasty comments' she received for the first time in her career. (Also read: Triptii Dimri talks about coping with growing attention: 'I'm not free anymore. Sense of freedom has gone away') Triptii Dimri recently reflected on how she was affected by the negative comments after Animal's release.

Triptii Dimri on receiving criticism post Animal

Triptii, while speaking about the overwhelming response she received for Animal, stated that, “Pre-Animal, there was no criticism. Post the film, there has been a lot of criticism, but I think that is the side effect of being mainstream. Overall, I am happy, because I am getting to work with such important people. But initially, it was difficult, because during Bulbbul and Qala, there was absolutely no criticism. I’d read my comments and I’d be so happy and think, ‘People are only writing good things, there’s no problem in life.’ Cut to, Animal. I always read all the comments, and I remember for a month I couldn’t understand what was happening, I just did my job, couldn’t understand why was I getting so much negativity. It was a difficult month for me, because half of the world was celebrating me and the other half was trying to put me down. I was focusing more on the negative than the positive.”

Triptii Dimri on breaking down after nasty comments

She further said, “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get. I spoke to my sister, who told me to own it. ‘You know what you’ve done, achieved what you have achieved.’ I am a sensitive person, if I have a fight with someone, I go into my shell. So, even then, I was getting affected a lot. I didn’t know what to focus on, there was so much happening, including work. There was no time to sit down and process.”

Triptii Dimri's acting career

Triptii made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi-starrer Mom. She later featured in movies such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. After her brief appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal she shot to fame. Triptii was last seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk.

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects

Triptii will be next seen in Raakj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She is currently shooting for Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.