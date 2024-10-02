Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Triptii Dimri talks about coping with growing attention: 'I'm not free anymore. Sense of freedom has gone away'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Oct 02, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Triptii Dimri said that earlier, she spent a lot of time walking on Carter Road and eating out. But she can't do that now.

Triptii Dimri got onto the spiral of fame after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor admits she is enjoying this ride to the spotlight but doesn’t like the feeling of her freedom. Also read: Triptii Dimri reveals relatives told her parents 'no one is going to marry her' after she became an actor

Triptii Dimri will be seen next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. (Instagram)
Triptii Dimri will be seen next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. (Instagram)

Losing sense of freedom

In the interview, the actor talked about getting into the spotlight and coping with the growing attention. Talking about how the growing attention impacted her life, she said, “I went to buy vegetables before the release of Animal... It is interesting because this is the day that as an actor you always want. One wants fame but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without getting bothered about other things. Now, things have changed. I'm not free anymore. The sense of freedom has gone away”.

“That is the only thing that I'm still trying to cope with. Because I love my own time. I used to spend a lot of time just walking on Carter Road, eating out. Now I can't do all of that. I have to be very careful. So that is one part that I miss. But other than that, everything looks very good,” she added.

In fact, that is one of the reasons the actor tries to find time away from the hustle and bustle. In the interview, the actor revealed that taking off is important for her. 

About her work file

Triptii found a wide fanbase after Animal, which was among the highest-grossing Indian films last year. The film chronicles the life of Ranbir's character, Rannvijay Singh, who learns about an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and sets out to seek revenge.

She was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal. Triptii will be seen next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On