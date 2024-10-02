Triptii Dimri talks about coping with growing attention: 'I'm not free anymore. Sense of freedom has gone away'

Losing sense of freedom

In the interview, the actor talked about getting into the spotlight and coping with the growing attention. Talking about how the growing attention impacted her life, she said, “I went to buy vegetables before the release of Animal... It is interesting because this is the day that as an actor you always want. One wants fame but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without getting bothered about other things. Now, things have changed. I'm not free anymore. The sense of freedom has gone away”.

“That is the only thing that I'm still trying to cope with. Because I love my own time. I used to spend a lot of time just walking on Carter Road, eating out. Now I can't do all of that. I have to be very careful. So that is one part that I miss. But other than that, everything looks very good,” she added.

In fact, that is one of the reasons the actor tries to find time away from the hustle and bustle. In the interview, the actor revealed that taking off is important for her.

About her work file

Triptii found a wide fanbase after Animal, which was among the highest-grossing Indian films last year. The film chronicles the life of Ranbir's character, Rannvijay Singh, who learns about an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and sets out to seek revenge.

She was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal. Triptii will be seen next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan.