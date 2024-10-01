Siddharth Anand picks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal as 'film of the year' over Pathaan; Shah Rukh Khan fans not impressed

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan was a milestone film for Bollywood in many ways. For one, it heralded the successful comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after five years. It also brought back Hindi cinema's winning streak at the box office. That is why many called it one of the most important films of 2023. Siddharth, however, feels there is another that deserves that honour - Animal. (Also read: IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bag best actors, Animal wins big) Siddharth Anand chose Animal as film of the year over Pathaan and other hits

Sid Anand calls Animal film of the year

On Monday, the filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "For me, the film of the year & the Director of the year? ANIMAL." Starring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bonny Deol, Animal was released in December 2023 to mixed reviews but was a commercial success, grossing over ₹900 crore. Interestingly, Anand's endorsement came days after Animal won the Best Film at the IIFA Awards 2024. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director, however, failed to win the Best Director award. However, with award season beginning now, Sandeep may have other chances to make up for that.

SRK fans react

Given that Animal was a controversial and polarising film, many have reacted to Siddharth's endorsement with surprise. The film was praised for its performance but many criticised its glorification of violence and misogyny. Both the film's lead star Ranbir and director Sandeep have vehemently defended the film. However, Shah Rukh fans are not too pleased with Siddharth's choice, particularly that he chose the film over his own Pathaan and SRK's other 2023 blockbuster Jawan. "I hope you're being sarcastic. otherwise this is an embarrassing answer," wrote one. Another shared a meme of an angry SRK.

Ranbir fans, however, applauded the director for his 'honesty. Others shared their own choices, ranging from sleeper hit 12th Fail to Tamil sensation Maharaja.