IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bag best actors, Animal wins big

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2024 took place in Abu Dhabi, bringing together the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry. They included celebrities such as Hema Malini, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, among many others. (Also Read | IIFA Utsavam 2024 full list of winners: Aishwarya Rai wins Best Actress award, Mani Ratnam bags Best Director) Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal won at the IIFA 2024.

IIFA day two

At the event, Shah Rukh enthralled the audience with his hosting. He, along with his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, shook their legs to his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The highlight of the night was the announcement of the winners.

Check the full list of winners here:

Best Film - Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan

Best Actress - Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail

Best Supporting Actor - Anil Kapoor, Animal

Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi, Rocky Rani

Best Actor in Negative Role - Bobby Deol, Animal

Best Story - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Story (Adapted) - 12th Fail

Best Music - Animal

Best Lyrics - Siddharth-Garima, Satranga, Animal

Best Singer Male - Bhupinder Babbal, Arjan Valley, Animal

Best Singer Female - Shilpa Rao, Chaleya

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini

Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema - Karan Johar

Shah Rukh on receiving the award

In his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh said, “I want to thank all other nominees -- Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey -- he was great in the film -- Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long."

He also added, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be out into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way round. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to the Aryan Khan case).”

About IIFA 2024

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, Shah Rukh, Karan, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal also attended the event. IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.