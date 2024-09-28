IIFA Utsavam 2024 full list of winners: Aishwarya Rai wins Best Actress award, Mani Ratnam bags Best Director

The IIFA Utsavam 2024 took place in Abu Dhabi, bringing together the biggest stars from South Indian film industries and Bollywood cinema. The highlight of the night was the announcement of the winners. (Also Read | Shabana Azmi reacts to Hema Committee report at IIFA 2024: 'Women in India were suppressed across centuries') IIFA Utsavam 2024 full list of winners: Aishwarya Rai, Mani Ratnam, Vikram and AR Rahman won awards.

Who all attended event

The evening was filled with glamour, with stars like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, AR Rahman, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati attending. Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, also graced the event.

Check the full list of winners here:

Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer

Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Tamil): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Music Direction (Tamil): , AR Rahman(Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada cinema: Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

More about IIFA events

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night. Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage after a long time.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances. IIFA 2024 will concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.