Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shabana Azmi reacts to Hema Committee report at IIFA 2024: 'Women in India were suppressed across centuries'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Sep 28, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Shabana Azmi recently reacted to Justice Hema Committee Report. The veteran actor said that Mahesh Bhatt's Arth is much more relevant in today's times.

Shabana Azmi is known for her strong opinions on issues concerning, cinema, society, politics and women empowerment. The veteran actor recently expressed her views on the Justice Hema Committee Report. Shabana, during her media interactions at IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2024, spoke about the current scenario and suppression of women across centuries. (Also read: Vidya Balan shares heartfelt note as Shabana Azmi completes 50 years in Cinema, calls her ‘strongest influence’)

Shabana Azmi reflected on the condition of Indian women while reacting to Hema Committee report.
Shabana Azmi reflected on the condition of Indian women while reacting to Hema Committee report.

Shabana Azmi on Justice Hema Committee Report

When asked about the Justice Hema Committee Report, following the harassment faced by female artists in Malayalam cinema, Shabana said, “You must understand that women in India have had their own journey across centuries. From 16th to 21st, they've progressed, but are also suppressed. Women have been this contradiction in India - of progression and suppression, just like India itself.” The veteran also stated that Mahesh Bhatt's Arth is a film of hers that should re-release today because it's about the women's movement.

Shabana arrived in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, to attend IIFA 2024 with her husband, Javed Akhtar. IIFA 2024 will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to September 29. The first day (September 27) is IIFA Utsavam, which will celebrate the four South Indian film industries. Day 2 (September 28) is the night of the IIFA Awards. The last day of the festivities, September 29, is dedicated to IIFA Rocks for the music industry. Vicky Kaushal will also be co-hosting IIFA 2024 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

About Justice Hema Committee report

The Justice Hema Committee report has prompted calls for action against those found guilty. There has been an uproar over sexual abuse allegations made by female actors against several male professionals in the Malayalam film industry. Many women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against well-known figures in Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh. 

Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Swara Bhasker, Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Tanushree Dutta, Lakshmi Manchu, Prithviraj Sukumara, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, have responded to the report.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On