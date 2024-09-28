Shabana Azmi reacts to Hema Committee report at IIFA 2024: 'Women in India were suppressed across centuries'

Shabana Azmi is known for her strong opinions on issues concerning, cinema, society, politics and women empowerment. The veteran actor recently expressed her views on the Justice Hema Committee Report. Shabana, during her media interactions at IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2024, spoke about the current scenario and suppression of women across centuries. (Also read: Vidya Balan shares heartfelt note as Shabana Azmi completes 50 years in Cinema, calls her ‘strongest influence’) Shabana Azmi reflected on the condition of Indian women while reacting to Hema Committee report.

Shabana Azmi on Justice Hema Committee Report

When asked about the Justice Hema Committee Report, following the harassment faced by female artists in Malayalam cinema, Shabana said, “You must understand that women in India have had their own journey across centuries. From 16th to 21st, they've progressed, but are also suppressed. Women have been this contradiction in India - of progression and suppression, just like India itself.” The veteran also stated that Mahesh Bhatt's Arth is a film of hers that should re-release today because it's about the women's movement.

Shabana arrived in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, to attend IIFA 2024 with her husband, Javed Akhtar. IIFA 2024 will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to September 29. The first day (September 27) is IIFA Utsavam, which will celebrate the four South Indian film industries. Day 2 (September 28) is the night of the IIFA Awards. The last day of the festivities, September 29, is dedicated to IIFA Rocks for the music industry. Vicky Kaushal will also be co-hosting IIFA 2024 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

About Justice Hema Committee report

The Justice Hema Committee report has prompted calls for action against those found guilty. There has been an uproar over sexual abuse allegations made by female actors against several male professionals in the Malayalam film industry. Many women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against well-known figures in Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Swara Bhasker, Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Tanushree Dutta, Lakshmi Manchu, Prithviraj Sukumara, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, have responded to the report.