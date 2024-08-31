Amala Paul calls Hema Committee report findings ‘disturbing and shocking’: I hope there will be justice

Actor Amala Paul reacted to the findings in the recently released Justice K Hema Committee report that details the sexual harassment and exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. According to Onmanorama, she spoke to the press on the sidelines of a hospital opening. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu urges Telangana government to publish report on sexual harassment in Tollywood) Amala Paul hopes justice prevails for those affected by the exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

Amala Paul on Hema Committee report

The website reports that Amala found the findings ‘disturbing and shocking’. She also commended the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for their work on this front, hoping that every victim gets justice.

She was quoted, “Very disturbing and shocking things emerged from the Hema Committee report. I hope there will be justice for this. There was a strong group of women, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) who worked tirelessly to bring this report to the public. They weren't alone in this effort; they had the support of the legal system as well.”

Other actors’ reactions to the report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a note on her Instagram stories lauding the WCC for their work, asking the Telangana government to also release a similar report about sexual abuse and exploitation in the Telugu film industry. “We hereby urge the Telangana government to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI,” read the note.

Radhika spoke to Thanthi TV and questioned why no one in the Tamil film industry stood up for singer Chinmayi Sripada when she spoke of her experience with lyricist Vairamuthu in 2018. “Chinmayi made an allegation against someone; how many people believed her? Everyone asked why she hadn’t spoken up earlier but there are so many things that go through a woman’s mind. A man can’t understand that,” she said.

After Mohanlal resigned as the president of AMMA after the report released and did not make a statement, Parvathy Thiruvothu spoke to Mojo Story and called the move ‘cowardly’. “The first thought that I had when I heard the news about this collective resignation was, 'How cowardly. How cowardly of them to step away from a position where they are now accountable to speak to media',” she said.

Mohanlal finally broke silence and spoke to the press on Saturday afternoon about the committee findings. “Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them,” he said, asserting that he isn’t part of any ‘power groups’ in the industry. “Releasing the Hema Committee report was a good decision by the government,” he added.