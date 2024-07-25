Amala Paul responds to criticism against ‘inappropriate’ outfit from Level Cross promotions: ‘The problem lies with…’

Amala Paul and Asif Ali were recently at St. Albert’s College in Ernakulam, Kochi, to promote their upcoming film, Level Cross. The internet seemed miffed to see Amala in a short outfit with a plunging neckline, calling it ‘inappropriate’ and ‘indecent’. The actor responded to this criticism at a press meet, reports Onmanorama. (Also Read: Malayalam actor Asif Ali wins hearts by gifting paper boat to fan who greets him at event. Watch) Amala Paul in the dress that got everyone riled up.

‘I wore what was comfortable’

When asked about the criticism for her outfit, Amala stated that she only wore what she was comfortable in and didn’t think it was inappropriate. She also stated that the issue lies in how the cameras captured her instead.

She was quoted saying, “The problem lies with how the cameras projected my dressing style. I wore what was comfortable for me. My dress was not inappropriate for the function. What was probably inappropriate was the way the cameras projected my attire. I have no control over that.”

Amala also made it clear that contrary to what people on the internet think, the students weren’t uncomfortable seeing her in that dress. “The students were totally comfortable with what I wore. I wear all types of clothing, be it traditional or western. By wearing that dress, I wanted to instil confidence among students regarding their dressing choices,” she added.

Amala receives flak for her dress

Amala, who gave birth to a baby boy last month, is busy promoting her Malayalam film Level Cross, which hits theatres this Friday. As soon as pictures and videos of Amala in the dress made their way online, people started posting misogynistic comments.

One comment on the video she posted in the dress reads, “Be it a part of promotion or any function, there should be some minimum sense of the dress you wear in an educational institution.” Another wrote, “Dress decently for a educational institution.” One expressed their ‘disappointment’ writing, “Fashion sense (cross emoji) common sense (tick emoji) Disappointed amala.”