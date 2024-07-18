Malayalam actor Asif Ali wins hearts by gifting paper boat to fan who greets him at event. Watch

Malayalam actor Asif Ali recently won hearts while promoting his upcoming film, Level Cross, at St. Albert’s College in Kochi. Asif was at the college promoting his movie with his co-star Amala Paul when a fan greeted him, and he gave her an adorable gift in return. (Also Read: Manorathangal trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil star in Malayalam anthology. Watch) Fans shared a video of Asif Ali giving a paper boat to a fan,

Asif Ali gifts fan paper boat

A fan has shared a video taken at the event online. In it, Asif and Amala are seen sitting on chairs at the college with members of the faculty. A fan approaches Asif and greets him, he shakes hands with her and nods his head. After greeting her, he sweetly hands her a paper boat he was making, much to her delight. Sharing it an Instagram page wrote, “Did you see the gift given by Asif Ali to the fan who came to greet.” Fans left heart emojis under the video.

Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy

Recently, a video from the trailer launch of Manorathangal surfaced in which many thought composer Ramesh Narayan was snubbing Asif by refusing to take an award from him. People called him out for being ‘rude’ and ‘unprofessional’ after the video surfaced online.

The Hindu reports that speaking on the sidelines of the promotional event at St. Albert’s College, Asif requested everyone to stop the hate against the composer. They quoted Asif saying, “He (Ramesh Narayan) had been trying to reach me since Tuesday. But my phone was switched off. He was on the verge of tears as he apologised to me. I request all to refrain from the hate campaign against him as it was only a misunderstanding.”

He also added, “I had moved to the side soon after handing over the memento to him. His actions or words did not hurt me.”