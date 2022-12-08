Mammootty gifts Rolex watch to Asif Ali at Rorschach success meet, mentions Kamal Haasan’s Rolex gift to Suriya

Actor Mammootty, who was last seen in Malayalam psychological thriller Rorschach, gifted co-star Asif Ali a Rolex watch at the film’s success meet on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Mammootty referred to the recent example of Kamal Haasan gifting a Rolex watch to co-star Suriya for being part of his film Vikram. Also read: Mammootty meets Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka during shoot for his next

Dulquer Salmaan presided over as the chief guest of the event. Rorschach was distributed by Dulquer’s production house, Wayfarer Films. The film was a moderate success at the box office.

? @mammukka gifts a #Rolex Watch to #Asifali at Rorschach Success Celebration ??



Mammuka mentioned that Asif ali asks for a Rolex watch , like Kamal Sir gifts Rolex Watch to @Suriya_offl na ??@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/LydqmhkP4v — Diya💃 (@Diya_off) December 7, 2022

In a clip from the event that has surfaced on social media, Mammotty can be seen gifting Asif Ali a Rolex watch. He said that Asif mentioned about Kamal Haasan gifting a Rolex watch to Suriya and wanted the same gift.

“When we had gone to Dubai for the shoot, Asif mentioned about Kamal gifting Suriya a Rolex watch for working in Vikram. That film made around ₹500 crore so they could afford a Rolex. But when Asif asked me he wanted a Rolex too, I got him one,” Mammotty said. In the comments, fans called it a heartwarming gesture. One comment read: “Don’t know why this video is a stressbuster.” Another comment read: “Heartwarming.”

Rorschach, which featured Mammotty in the role of Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife, was directed by Nisam Basheer. Asif Ali played the primary antagonist in the film and he reportedly did not charge his fee for the film.

The film also starred Jagadeesh, Bindu Panicker, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Naseer among others. Rorschach was produced by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films. At the box office, the film grossed over ₹39 crore worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON