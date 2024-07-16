Manorathangal trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil star in Malayalam anthology. Watch

Manorathangal trailer: The trailer of a new anthology series based on stories penned by Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair was released on Tuesday. Manorathangal tells 9 stories he wrote, and directed by 8 filmmakers, bringing together Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil, apart from an ensemble cast. (Also Read: After Vettaiyan, Fahadh Faasil approached for Rajinikanth's Coolie? Here's what we know) Manorathangal trailer: Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan star in it.

Manorathangal trailer

Set in Kerala, the nine interconnected stories speak of the paradoxes of human behaviour, showcasing how humans are capable of kindness and yet give in to basic impulses. In a press note, the makers claim that the series will offer a ‘rich, nuanced portrayal of humanity that speaks to universal experiences and emotions’. The trailer sees Kamal introduce the stories with several actors playing the parts. Manorathangal will stream on Zee5 from August 15.

The nine segments

Ollavum Theeravum is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Mohanlal, while Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu is directed by Ranjith and stars Mammootty. Priyadarshan also directs Shilalikhitam starring Biju Menon, Shanti Krishna and Joy Mathew. Kazhcha sees Shyamprasad as the director with Parvathy Thiruvothu and Harish Uthaman as the leads.

Vilpana by Aswathy Nair stars Madhoo and Asif Ali while Mahesh Narayanan’s Sherlock stars Fahadh Faasil and Zareena Moidu. Jayarajan Nair’s Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam sees Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Enji Panicker, and Surabhi Lakshmi. Santosh Sivan directs Abhyam Theedi Veendum, starring Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, and Nazir. Kadalkkaattu features Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, directed by Rathish Ambat.

Ramesh Narayanan snubs Asif Ali at trailer launch

One user on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that music composer Ramesh Narayan snubbed actor Asif at the launch. In the video, Asif can be seen trying to hand over a trophy to Ramesh. He avoid eye contact and doesn’t accept it till director Jayarajan steps in and hands it over.

The person sharing the clip wrote, “Ramesh Narayan refuses to take award from #AsifAli. Very poor etiquette from him. Asif kept his happy demeanour despite the snub.” Many seemed to agree with him, with one commenting, “Some self said intellectuals have this kind of attitudes in them, they cant take awards from mainstream people. Disguisting behaviour.”

Another alleged, “Really bad and Ramesh Narayan had this kind of attitude in previous times too, During Ennu ninte moiden he kept allegations that Prithiviraj is interfering in my music.” One wondered, “Why did he behave like that?”

One miffed person wrote, “It was totally disrespectful that too from an experienced old man. There is a basic thing called respect which ppl forget when they reach high level. Shame on you Ramesh Narayan.”