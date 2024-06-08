Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi's posters for film by Amal Neerad is inspired by Oldboy, say fans

Director Amal Neerad announced his next film with actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi. He took to Instagram to share first look posters of the cast with a folded hands emoji. While he did not give away any more details, fans think the posters are inspired by Park Chan-wook’s hit South Korean action thriller Oldboy (2003). (Also Read: Varun Dhawan all praise for Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham: ‘Every cinema lover will love it’) Fahadh Faasil, Nyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban will star in Amal Neera's film.

The first-look posters

The yet-to-be-titled film, which will see Fahadh, Kunchacko and Jyothirmayi in the lead roles is produced by Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures. Kunchacko’s poster sees him dressed casually, looking intensely at the camera with a rifle in his hand. Fahadh’s poster sees him dressed formally and pointing his gun at someone, while Jyothirmayi is dressed in overalls with a rifle in her hand, too. All three posters see the actors in monochrome with a blood-red background, making them pop.

Fans find Oldboy connect

After Amal released the posters, people on X (formerly Twitter) were instantly reminded of the iconic posters Park made for Oldboy. One fan shared a poster of Choi Min-sik as Oh Dae-su from Oldboy, along with Fahadh’s from the new film, writing, “Close enough. Posters.”

Another shared all the posters from Oldboy along with the ones Amal released, writing, “Amal Neerad's ode to Oldboy. Reportedly his next starring KuBo, FaFa and Jyothirmayi is based on the psychological thriller book 'Ruthinte Lokam'.”

Some fans were so impressed with the posters, that they made their own edits of actors like Rajinikanth and Nivin Pauly set against the red background.

Upcoming work

Fahadh previously worked with Amal for Varathan (2018) and Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014). For Fahadh’s film Trance (2020), directed by Anwar Rasheed, Amal worked as the cinematographer. Fahadh was last seen in Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham and will soon be seen in Sukumar’s Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Kunchacko was recently seen in Tinu Pappachan’s Chaveer. Amal last directed Bheeshma Parvam with Mammootty.