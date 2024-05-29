Mammootty says he does not expect people to remember him after he is gone: ‘I am one among thousands’

Even after decades in the film industry, Mammootty is pushing the envelope when it comes to original stories. The actor opened up in a new interview with Khalid Al Ameri, a United Arab Emirates-based YouTuber, about whether he ever wants to quit acting, thinking that he has done enough. He said that quitting ‘will be his last breath’ and how he does not expect everyone to remember him. (Also read: Turbo movie review: Weak, jaded script hampers this Mammootty ride) Mammootty is a leading Malayalam actor celebrated for his excellent performances.

What Mammootty said

The snippet from the interview has surfaced on X and in it, Mammootty shares his thoughts on whether he wants to quit acting. He said, “No. I don’t feel exhausted. It (quitting) will be my last breath.”

When he was asked how he wants the world to remember him, he replied, “But how long will they remember me? One year? Ten years? Fifteen years? Finished. Don’t expect people to remember you till the end of the world. That won’t happen to anybody. Great people are remembered very, very, very less. Only very few people are remembered. I am one among thousands of actors. How can they remember me for more than a year? There’s no hope for that. Once you are not in the world, how will you know about you? Everybody thinks that they are going to be remembered till the end of the world. No.”

More details

Mammootty has been part of a number of exciting films recently, including Kathaal: The Core, Bramayugam, and last week's Turbo. In Jeo Baby's Kaathal - The Core, the Malayalam superstar received universal acclaim for his performance as a queer character going through an ordeal.

Mammootty has acted in over 400 films, and won three National Film Awards for Best Actor. Adiyozhukkukal, Mathilukal, Aavanazhi, Valsalyam, Ponthan Mada, and The King among many others are some of Mammootty’s best films.