Bramayugam OTT release: Here's when and where you can stream Mammootty's new movie

Bramayugam OTT release: For those of you who missed out on watching Mammootty's new film in the theatres last month, you can soon catch it at home. Streaming platform SonyLIV announced on Wednesday that Rahul Sadavisan's Malayalam dark fantasy horror thriller is going to drop this month. (Also Read: Mammootty's experimental choices give us confidence to do something different, says Bramayugam director Rahul Sadavisan) Mammootty in a still from Bramayugam

When and where to watch Bramayugam

“The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other. Streaming on SonyLIV from March 15th. #Bramayugam #SonyLIV #BramayugamOnSonyLIV,” the official X handle of SonyLIV posted along with the trailer of the movie.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Bramayugam

Co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Manikandan R. Achari. Upon its theatrical release on February 15, the film was uninanimously praised for Mammootty's central performance and its technical aspects.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, diretcor Rahul Sadavisan lauded Mammootty for encouraging filmmakers like him to approach him for such experimental roles, even at his age. “I think Mammukka has acted in around 420 films now. It was always a dream to do a film with him and I was thinking about how I can make a different kind of film with him. How do I excite the audience with just one poster (launched on his birthday)? We know Mammootty sir is very glamorous, has got good features and looks young. I wanted to break that look and perception and be different from the other films. So how do I make him look like an old man? In Bramayugam, Koduman Potty looks and behaves a certain way. When I visualised it, only Mammootty sir could do this role. I wrote this character for him, never had a second thought,” he said.

Mammootty will be next seen in the movies Bazooka, Turbo, and Kadugannawa Oru Yatra. He also recently featured in Mahi V Raghav's political drama Yatra 2, where he reprised the role of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy.