Parvathy Thiruvothu on her absence from Malayalam cinema: 'I did not go anywhere'

Parvathy Thiruvothu is finally addressing her relative absence from Malayalam cinema in the last few years. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ullozhukku, was speaking with Onmanorama Online in an interview, when she said that she has not gone anywhere, as this is not just any ‘district’ which she can move from. (Also read: Parvathy Thiruvothu reacts to Annapoorani being removed from Netflix amid row: ‘A dangerous precedent’) Parvathy will be next seen in Ullozhukku.

What Parvathy said

In the interview, Parvathy said, "I did not go anywhere. It is not as simple as moving from one district to another. There have been a lot of changes in the market, and we have to adapt accordingly. If better opportunities come from other industries, I'll go there."

‘The producers have to take care of so many things’

She also added about the rise of OTT in the industry, “It took four years to do Bangalore Days after City of God. Even then, when people considered it my comeback, I did not feel so. The producers have to take care of so many things. Sometimes, the movie starts off as a theatre release and ends up being released on OTT. OTT is not a bad space. There is no need to think like that. The important thing is that the movie should get released.”

The actor was last seen in the Telugu web series Dootha, starring Naga Chaitanya, and the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kadak Singh. Dootha released on Prime Video, whereas Kadak Singh was out on Zee5. Parvathy has worked in several Malayalam films such as Koode, Uyare, Aarkkariyam, Puzhu and Take Off.

Parvathy will be seen next in the Malayalam film Ullozhukku directed by Christo Tomy. The film also stars Urvashi, and deals with the relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law, against the backdrop of the Kerala floods.