Kannappa teaser: Fans thrilled to catch a glimpse of Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal in Vishnu Manchu-starrer

Kannappa teaser: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s upcoming film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, tells the story of the Lord Shiva devotee. Vishnu launched the film’s trailer today in Hyderabad. Fans were happy to see what the film would be like and thrilled to spot the film’s massive star cast. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu on screening Kannappa teaser at Cannes 2024: ‘Such fantastic reactions’) Kannappa teaser: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas star in the film.

Kannappa teaser

The teaser tells the story of attempts to steal the Vayulingam. However, one person—Kannappa—protects the idol from theft. We’re told that he is capable of killing strong men without help. The teaser then intersperses glimpses of the star cast with scenes of Kannappa fighting for his duty. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas.

Sharing the teaser in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Vishnu wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Here’s presenting the ‘Kannappa’ teaser! After years of dedication and hard work, this story has come to life. I'm thrilled to share it with you and can't wait for you to experience this epic actioner!”

Fans spot star cast

One fan shared timelines of who all he spotted in the teaser on YouTube, writing, “1:24 Prabhas️‍, 1:06 Kajal, 0:59 Mohan Lal, 1:13 Akshay Kumar.” On X numerous fans began sharing screenshots of Prabhas, Akshay and Kajal’s eyes, part from Mohanlal’s look.

Given their looks, some even deduced whom they play, with one fan writing, “Lord Shiva - Akshay Kumar, Nandi - Rebel star.”

Kannappa teaser screened at Cannes

Vishnu, Mohan Babu, Viranica Manchu and Prabhu Deva went to Cannes film festival last month to screen the film’s teaser. After the screening, Vishnu wrote on X, “We showcased the teaser of *Kannappa* here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.”

About Kannappa

Mukesh’s Kannappa will see Vishnu play the titular character, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film is produced by Mohan Babu. Vishnu penned the screenplay for Kannappa, with Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy, and Thota Prasad credited with the story.