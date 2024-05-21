Vishnu Manchu on screening Kannappa teaser at Cannes 2024: ‘Such fantastic reactions’

Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva are at the Cannes Film Festival to promote their upcoming film, Kannappa. The film’s team also screened the teaser of the fantasy drama there, which they say received some ‘fantastic reactions’. (Also Read: Exclusive: After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal set to join Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa) Mohan Babu, Prabhu Deva and Vishnu Manchu at Cannes 2024.

Screening Kannappa teaser

On Tuesday, Vishnu shared his experience of screening the teaser of Kannappa at Cannes, writing, “We showcased the teaser of *Kannappa* here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also shared that the teaser will be released on June 13 and on May 30, he will screen the Telugu version of the teaser for a select few in Hyderabad. He wrote, “This special screening is for a select audience who have been encouraging Kannappa throughout my journey and have been sending constant messages of support on Instagram and Twitter. My team will be reaching out to these special invitees. I can't wait to share the world of Kannappa with you all!”

Walking the red carpet

The three actors, along with Vishnu’s wife Viranica, walked the red carpet at Cannes for the screening of Horizon: An American Saga by Kevin Costner. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) of them on the red carpet, dressed in tuxedos, Vishnu wrote, “Walked the Red Carpet yesterday for the screening of 'Horizon: An American Saga'.” Prabhu Deva also shared the video, “With #kannappa team elder brother, @themohanbabu Sir and younger brother @iVishnuManchu.”

About Kannappa

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannappa is a fantasy drama which will see Vishnu play the titular character, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film produced by Mohan Babu boasts a star cast including Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. Screenplay for Kannappa has been penned by Vishnu, with Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy and Thota Prasad credited for the story.