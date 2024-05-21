Aditi Rao Hydari leaves for Cannes 2024; shares new pics: 'Wish me luck'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to mark her presence at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. Aditi will attend the prestigious film festival as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Early on Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share her new photos before she left India to walk the Cannes 2024 red carpet. Also read | Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians set to dazzle this year Aditi Rao Hydari finally leaves for Cannes 2024.

Aditi Rao Hydari's new Instagram post

The actor sported a white jacket with a pair of black pants and a matching cap in the photos clicked at her home. She mentioned her team for Cannes 2024, and wrote in her caption, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, Santu, Panks, Shakeel May the force be with us! We are worth it!!!! @lorealparis @lorealindia.”

Aditi's Cannes journey

The actor made her Cannes debut in 2022, and served gorgeous looks on the red carpet, and off it. She attended the film festival in 2023 as well. Her first look at Cannes 2023 was a dreamy blue Oscar De La Renta look, which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot. The actor then graced the red carpet in a ruffled, sunflower yellow gown by Michael Cinco.

Latest projects

Aditi is being lauded for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the Netflix series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi (Located in present-day Lahore). The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Speaking to ANI recently, Aditi said about working with Sanjay again after Padmaavat (2018), "He creates such beautiful, immersive worlds. He gets the best out of his actors. What makes Heeramandi so special is that there are so many stories to tell and each about a very unique woman. And Sanjay Sir really gives a lot of dignity to his female characters and their stories."

"He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of Heeramandi and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him," she added.