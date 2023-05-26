Aditi Rao Hydari's yellow dress at Cannes is a hit, fans say 'she looks so much better than others we saw on red carpet'

Aditi Rao Hydari is the best-dressed Indian celeb at the Cannes Film Festival this year, so far, according to Reddit. After wowing in a blue uneven gown, which she wore for photoshoot in the French Riviera, Aditi was looked like sunshine in a pretty yellow gown as she walked the red carpet for the first time at Cannes this year. And those on social media, including Reddit, cannot praise the actor enough for her look. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in blue gown on return to Cannes, says 'Nice to meet you again'. See pics Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in yellow at Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Aditi wore a strapless Michael Cinco gown for the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer). She paired the layered gown with matching gold earrings and a ring. The actor kept her makeup simple and had her hair falling on one side. As she shared a few pictures of her look on Instagram and captioned it, “In full bloom,” actor Nimrat Kaur even asked her in the comments section, “Uff (heart emoji) how can you be so beautiful?” Actor Sanya Malhotra also had a similar reaction.

Reactions on Reddit

As pictures of her were shared by a Reddit user on the platform, fans of the actor were convinced that she was the best-dressed among Indian celebs at the event. A Redditor wrote, “This is so pretty! She looks like a star and this is what the Cannes red carpet is all about. It reminds me of Deepika Padukone's red carpet looks from around 2016-2019.”

Another wrote, “Oh wow! Thank you for sharing!! This looks so much better than what we saw on the red carpet!” One more comment read: "Sick of Cannes looks in general but she looks amazing." “She looks so beautiful. I love the dress! This is how a Cannes red carpet outfit should be!” read yet another comment.

Aditi's Cannes debut in 2022

Aditi walked the red carpet as the brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She had made her Cannes debut last year with a stunning appearance in a white saree and another one in a black outfit, both by designer Sabyasachi.

Aditi is currently riding high on the success of her web shows, Jubilee and Taj: Divided By Blood. She also has a cameo appearance in the second season of Taj, titled Taj: Reign of Revenge. She will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi.

