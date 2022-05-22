Aditi Rao Hydari makes a colourful debut at Cannes Film Festival in thigh-high slit gown: Moment I've been waiting for

Cannes 2022: After weeks of teasing her fans with jaw-dropping looks from the French Riviera town hosting the annual Cannes Film Festival 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari has finally made her debut on the red carpet. And going by her Instagram page, it is the moment the actor was waiting for. The star arrived on Day 5 of the Festival de Cannes dressed in a colourful thigh-slit gown that embraced the pop colours of summer. She teamed her red carpet look with minimal accessories and embraced simple elegance - an aesthetic she has incorporated in all her outfits while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

On Day 5, Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut on the Cannes red carpet. Aditi's personal Instagram handle and Vivo India's page shared the star's pictures from the special occasion. Aditi captioned her post, "The moment I've been waiting for #mylifeisamovie." The photo showed Aditi standing on the red carpet and posing for the shutterbugs. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari brings Indian simplicity and tradition to Cannes Film Festival 2022 in ivory Sabyasachi saree: All pics)

Aditi's gown is from the shelves of designer Mark Bumgarner's eponymous label. The sleeveless dress comes in bright crimson red and hot pink shades. It features a bateau neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side and a straight-fitted dress with a short frilled overlay attached to the waist and extending to form a long floor-sweeping train.

The long train of Aditi's gown came adorned with layers of pleats and covered the red carpet. The actor paired the ensemble with princess-esque hot pink high heels with embellished front and ear drop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. A centre-parted sleek ponytail rounded off Aditi's hairdo.

In the end, Aditi chose soft glam picks to complete her red carpet debut look. She went for blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glowing skin.

Earlier, Aditi had dropped pictures from her photoshoot on the Cannes streets. She slipped into a black mini dress with hair inspired by Audrey Hepburn and a printed mini romper for the shoot.

Meanwhile, apart from Aditi, many Indian stars made their debut at the Cannes Film Festival, including Pooja Hegde, Helly Shah and Urvashi Rautela.