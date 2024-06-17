Amala Paul, Jagat Desai become proud parents to baby boy: ‘Meet our little miracle’

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai have finally become proud parents to a baby boy. The duo shared a joint Instagram video where they informed their fans and well-wishers about the arrival of their son and his unique name as well. The couple received heartfelt messages from colleagues and fans as soon as they announced their baby's birth. (Also read: Amala Paul pens a sweet note for her husband: ‘Thank you for being my rock’) Amala Paul announced the birth of her first baby boy on Instagram.

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai names their son ‘Ilai’

Amala and Jagat shared the video of bringing their baby boy to the house from hospital. The face of their son is not revealed but Amala looks happy in the reel as she smiles while looking at the new family member. Their bedroom and living area is shown decorated with colourful balloons to mark celebrate the precious moment. A cit is also placed inside the bedroom for the infant. Jagat captioned the post as, ""It's a boy" !! Meet our little miracle, "ILAI" 💙🍼 born on 11.06.2024 (tiw stars emojis) #babylove #love." Actor Pearle Maaney commented, “Awwwwww (five heart-shaped -eyes emojis and one heart emoji) welcome home baby !!!!!” A user wrote, “Yaayyy congratulations both of you i am so happy to see this (heat and wine emojis).” A fan commented, "(clap emoji) God bless Ilai." Another user wrote, “Heyyy hearty congratulations (clap and heart emoji) mam.”

Amala tied the knot with entrepreneur Jagat Desai in 2023. The confirmed about expecting their first child in January 2024.

Amala Paul's acting career

Amala made her acting debut with the Malayam movie Neelathamara. She has also featured in highest grossing South films like - Deiva Tirumagal, Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, Naayak, Run Baby Run, Iddarammayilatho, VIP, Pasanga 2, Hebbuli and Ratsasan. The actor was last seen in Pritviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life based on Benyami's novel of the same name. Amala also made her Bollywood debut with a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's action-thriller Bholaa.

Amala will be next seen in Level Cross and Dvija.