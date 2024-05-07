Amala Paul pens a sweet note for her husband Jagat Desai: ‘Thank you for being my rock’

Actor Amala Paul is expecting her first baby soon. She took to Instagram to share a new picture with her husband, entrepreneur Jagat Desai, thanking him for staying by her side through it all. The actor penned a sweet note, revealing how he has been her ‘rock’ through the pregnancy. (Also Read: Amala Paul announces pregnancy; shares cute baby bump pics from maternity photoshoot with husband Jagat Desai. See post) Amala Paul shared a sweet note for her husband, Jagat Desai.(Instagram)

‘I love you more than words can express’

Amala shared a picture in which she and Jagat can be seen all smiles. Jagat dresses in red athleisure wear, while Amala dresses in a comfy co-ord set. Lauding him for staying by her side to ease her discomfort, she wrote, “From the late nights spent by my side, gently easing my discomforts, to your unwavering belief in me and your uplifting words that filled me with strength, thank you for being my rock during this precious journey of pregnancy.”

She reveals that there have been days when Jagat had to fly down to support her through this, “Your willingness to fly down to support me in even the smallest moments when my confidence wavered fills my heart with gratitude and love. I must have done something truly wonderful in this life to deserve a man as incredible as you. Thank you for being my constant source of strength, love, and unwavering support. I love you more than words can express.”

Amala-Jagat’s love story

In October last year, Jagat proposed to Amala on her 32nd birthday, and she said yes. She looked surprised by the proposal, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram. A month later, they got married in a Christian ceremony in Kochi where they dressed in lavender. “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together,” she wrote back then, sharing pictures from the event. In January this year, Amala and Jagat took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy.