Amala Paul announces pregnancy; shares cute baby bump pics from maternity photoshoot with husband Jagat Desai. See post

Actor Amala Paul and Jagat Desai married in a Christian ceremony on November 5 in Kochi, Kerala. On January 3, the couple announced her pregnancy with a special maternity photoshoot on the beach. Amala cradled her baby bump in the pictures as she gushed about starting a family with Jagat. Also read: Amala Paul ties the knot with Jagat Desai in Kochi, kisses her new husband. See pics Amala Paul announces pregnancy with beach photoshoot.

Amala Paul's pregnancy announcement

In their joint Instagram post, the couple wrote, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!" They shared happy pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In one of the photos, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai cradled her growing baby bump as he held her from behind. Another picture showed just their feet as they posed together on the beach.

There was also a picture of Amala smiling and showing her baby bump in what appeared to be her reflection in a mirror. Amala was dressed in a red crop top and matching skirt for her pregnancy announcement pictures. The mother-to-be also wore a statement necklace.

Reactions to the post

"Many many congratulations guys," wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, "Waiting to meet the wonderful soul that chose to be a part of your lives… becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful gifts that ‘chooses you.’ You both are going to be amazing parents… just love the first picture. It speaks for itself." A person also wrote, “So happy for you. Stay happy and healthy for the new one.”

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's wedding

Their wedding took place in Kochi, Kerala. It was a lavender-themed wedding. For the special day, Amala Paul picked a pastel lilac lehenga. Both her and Jagat had shared a bunch of wedding pictures and videos on Instagram at the time.

The couple had, in a joint statement, announced their wedding with beautiful pictures, writing, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.”

Sharing another set of dreamy pictures from their wedding album, Amala had written, “Celebrating the love and grace that brought us together… Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings.” Amala had made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa (2023).

