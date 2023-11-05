Amala Paul ties the knot with her ‘divine masculine’ Jagat Desai in Kochi, kisses her new husband. See pics

Amala Paul has tied the knot with her boyfriend Jagat Desai. The two had a stunning lavender-themed wedding in Kochi. She's an actor best known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa earlier this year. (Also Read: Amala Paul gets engaged to Jagat Desai on birthday, shares video: ‘My gypsy queen said yes’) Amala Paul shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding in Kochi

Amala's post for Jagat

Ten days after Amala got engaged when she said yes to Jagat's surpise proposal on her birthday, she's tied the knot with her fiancé at a pretty lavender-themed wedding ceremony in Kochi. The wedding took place under Christian rituals.

Amala took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share her wedding pictures with Jagat. The two can be seen twinning in lavender – while she's wearing a top and skirt with a matching statement necklace, he wears a lavendar dupatta on a white designer kurta-pajama. In the first picture, she's holding his hand along with a bouquet. While they're on the stage in the first one, they are seen coming down from a wooden staircase in the next one. In the third picture, they're smiling as fireworks adorn the rest of the frame.

Amala wrote in her caption, “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together. #Married to my divine masculine. Seeking your love and blessings (tiara emoji) (red heart with sparkle emojis) #sacredunion.”

Amala also posted a picture of the two kissing on her Instagram Stories.

Jagat's post for Amala

Moments before Amala, Jagat also shared another set of pictures from the wedding. His set of stills are from the wedding photoshoot they did in the same outfits. Jagat wrote in the caption, “Two souls , one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. (lavender heart and tiara emojis) #married #twinflame.”

Amala was earlier married to Tamil director AL Vijay, but the two divorced after three years of their wedding, reportedly when her in-laws disagreed with her on continuing her acting career.

Amala will be next seen in the Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham.

