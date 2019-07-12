Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay marries R Aishwarya in Chennai

Filmmaker AL Vijay, best known for directing Tamil films such as Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam, got married for second time on Thursday as he tied the knot to Chennai-based doctor R Aishwarya in a close-knit ceremony.

Vijay was previously married to actor Amala Paul. However, the couple got divorced in 2017 following differences that were never addressed.

Last week, Vijay issued a statement in which he announced about entering wedlock for the second time. “I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life,” Vijay had said, confirming that it was an arranged marriage.

In 2014, Vijay and Amala made their relationship public and got married in a grand event. After staying together for three years, they decided to parts ways and Vijay had revealed the decision to end the relationship was taken due to trust issues.

Also read: Pooja Batra secretly marries boyfriend Nawab Shah, shares photos from their honeymoon

“The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust. When that is breached, the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot. Not even in my worst dreams did I think it will end. But yes, today, I don’t have any choice. With lots of pain in my heart, I have decided to move on in life in a dignified manner,” Vijay had said in a statement.

Vijay, whose last directorial venture was Prabhudeva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Devi 2, will soon begin work on the Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:42 IST