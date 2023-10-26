News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amala Paul gets engaged to Jagat Desai on birthday, shares video: ‘My gypsy queen said yes’

Amala Paul gets engaged to Jagat Desai on birthday, shares video: ‘My gypsy queen said yes’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 26, 2023 02:58 PM IST

For the occasion, Amala Paul wore a pink off-shoulder jumpsuit and sneakers. Jagat Desai was seen in a white T-shirt under a mustard jacket, denims, sneakers.

Actor Amala Paul got a sweet surprise from her boyfriend Jagat Desai on her birthday. On her 32nd birthday, Jagat proposed marriage to Amala and she said yes. (Also Read | Amala Paul says she quit films because she was ‘exhausted, burned out’)

Amala and Jagat celebrate her birthday

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the duo shared a joint post. In the clip, the couple was seen at a restaurant for her birthday. For the occasion, Amala wore a pink off-shoulder jumpsuit and sneakers. Jagat was seen in a white T-shirt under a mustard jacket, denims and sneakers.

Jagat proposes marriage to Amala

At first, a few dancers asked Jagat to join them as they all grooved to the music. Later, Amala was also taken to the dance floor where Jagat went on his knees and popped the question. A surprised Amala laughed and nodded her head. the clip ended with the duo dancing and celebrating with champagne.

Amala, Jagat share video

Sharing the video, Jagat captioned it, "My Gypsy Queen said yes (red heart emojis). #weddingbells Happy birthday my love (birthday cake emoji)." Reacting to the video, a person said, "Yay. Congratulations to the power couple. Happy for you both." A comment read, “Congratulations you guys look cute together!”

The couple is yet to share more about their wedding. Earlier, Amala married director AL Vijay in June 2014 in Chennai. In 2017, Amala and Vijay were divorced.

About Amala

Amala works mainly in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Neelathamara (2009). She was lauded for her roles in films such as Deiva Thirumagal (2011), Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi (2012), Run Baby Run (2012), Oru Indian Pranayakadha (2013), Thalaivaa (2013), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) and Mili (2015).

She was also part of Amma Kanakku (2016), Hebbuli (2017), Thiruttu Payale 2 (2017), Ratsasan (2018), Aadai (2019) and The Teacher (2022). Amala was last seen in a special role in Bholaa. She has Aadujeevitham, Dvija and an untitled film in the pipeline.

