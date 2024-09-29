Shah Rukh Khan's 'legendary' take on Dhoni retirement amid IPL announcement goes viral: 'Na na kar ke 10 khel jaate hai'

On Saturday, the BCCI announced its rules and regulations for the upcoming mega auction and IPL 2025. Through a press release, the BCCI revealed that the decision was taken after discussion with franchise owners in July. The press release also consisted of retention rules for the upcoming season. Shah Rukh Khan's remark on MS Dhoni went viral.(ANI/PTI)

All franchises will be allowed to retain as many as six players, out of which one has to be an uncapped player. Meanwhile, there is also a unique take on the uncapped player rule.

The rule states, "A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has, in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant season is held, not played in the starting XI in international cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a central contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian players only."

The rule allows MS Dhoni to be taken as an uncapped player, and Chennai Super Kings can retain him for ₹4 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's viral comment on MS Dhoni

After the retention rules were announced, a viral Shah Rukh Khan video went viral on the internet. During an awards show, the Bollywood actor was teased by Karan Johar about his retirement. Shah Rukh used Dhoni's example to respond to Johar.

"The biggest thing about legends… unki khasiyat ye hoti hai ki legends ko maalum hota hai, when to stop, when to retire. Like the great Sachin Tendulkar, like Sunil Chhetri—the footballer, like Roger Federer—the great tennis star. They all know when to retire, and I think it’s time you did too. So please go back. Thank you very much," he said.

"By that standard, aur us hisab se aap kyon retire nahi hote," Johar replied.

"Actually main doosre kisam ka legendary hoon. Main aur Dhoni ek kisam ke legends hai. Na na kar ke bhi 10 baar IPL khel jaate hai," Shah Rukh added.

Dhoni was CSK's second pick in the IPL 2022 mega auction, purchased for ₹12 crore.