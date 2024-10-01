Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism of her steps in Mere Mehboob: 'That doesn't stop you from experimenting’

Triptii Dimri’s sensual dance in Mere Mehboob has been receiving flak from social media users, with some calling it cringe and embarrassing. Now, the actor has reacted to the criticism for the first time, admitting she didn’t expect a negative response from the audience. Also read: Internet feels sorry for Triptii Dimri getting 'cringe' steps in Mere Mehboob Triptii Dimri's song premiered on September 23.

The song premiered on September 23. The actor spoke about the criticism in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Triptii reacts

In the interview, she was asked about the hook step, which has been labelled as uncomfortable by many, and whether she felt it that way when she was doing it on the set.

Responding to it, she said, “Not really... As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. Earlier, I thought that to be an actor you only need to know acting, and you are fine. When things became true, I realised that when you are offered a show, you should know how to walk properly, when you are offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well. So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what's wrong with trying? You must give it your best”.

The Animal actor admits that it is her first dance number, and didn't think that it would get this kind of response.

“But it has happened to everybody. There will be things that people will not like, but that doesn't mean you stop experimenting or you stop doing what you want to do. You can't stop yourself. You have to look straight and just keep doing what you love. If you start thinking about what people are going to say and how people are going to perceive this, then you won't be honest to what you are doing,” she added.

About the song

The song, Mere Mehboob, is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. In it, Triptii is seen doing what looks like pelvic thrusts while lying on the floor. While the catchy tune and beats have had fans tapping their feet along, the choreography has evoked mixed reactions. Many fans have even called some of the steps – particularly those given to Triptii – cringe and embarrassing.

The song is from the film, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a comedy about a lost sex tape of a newly-married couple from the '90s. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari. It is set to be released in theatres on October 11.