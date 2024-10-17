Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 6: Rajkummar Rao's film sees further dip, earns 25.15 crore

Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had a promising start at the box office. The romantic comedy went steady in the first three days of its release. However, the film witnessed a declining trend in its collection, beginning Monday. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial has so far earned ₹25.15 crore in India, reported by Sacnilk. (Also read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao film takes India total to over ₹23 crore) Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned ₹ 1.85 crore on Wednesday.

Rajkummar-Triptii's film witnesses drop in earnings

According to the report, the movie garnered ₹1.85 crore on Wednesday, as per early estimates. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's dip in earnings started with ₹2.4 crore and ₹2.1 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The Rajkummar-Triptii starrer had a 9.74% Hindi occupancy on October 16.

How thr film fared in comparison with Jigra, Stree 2

While Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has surpassed Alia Bhatt's Jigra's collection, it also faced competition from Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Vettaiyan which was released on October 10, 2024. Vettiyan had an 8.97% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. In comparison to Rajkummar and Triptii's previous movies, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has earned much less at the box office. Bad Newz minted ₹3.75 crore on the fifth day of its release, while Stree 2 collected ₹38.1 crore on day five.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video features Rajkummar and Triptii as a newly-wedded couple in small town 1990s' India, who land in hot soup after the sex tape they make on their wedding night goes missing. The slapstick comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal characters. Raaj along with Yusuf Ali Khan, Ishrat Khan and Rajan Agarwal have written the screenplay of the romantic comedy. The movie has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj (Shaandilyaa) and Vimal Lahoti.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala released on October 11.